The Bunting Road wildfire is estimated 4,932 hectares and people are urged to stay off Mabel Lake FSR

Photo: BCWS

The Bunting Road wildfire on the east side of Mabel Lake has grown to 4,932 hectares in size.

The Regional District of North Okanagan is reminding people that the Mabel Lake Forest Service Road remains closed due to the blaze.

The BC Wildfire Service has reported multiple instances of people driving past this closure, said the RDNO.

They added that all evacuation orders and alerts the RDNO has issued remain unchanged and in effect.

There are currently eight firefighters and two helicopters assigned to this blaze, as well as an Initial Attack crew on night shift monitoring the fire from late afternoon to early morning.

Helicopters have been grounded due to visibility from the heavy smoke in the area.

Very steep terrain in heavy fuel types and the fire continues to strip up and roll down as it makes its way south, says BCWS.