Wet and rainy conditions on the way for the Thompson-Okanagan region

Victoria Femia

More rain is on the way in the Thompson-Okanagan region for the end of the week.

After a very hot and dry summer season so far, the region will get hit with a few more days of rain, which could help with the intense fire situation throughout the province.

“The ground is quite dry so, preferably if the rain comes in more steady then, it’s not so much the total amount, but it’s in terms of the rate, so if it comes in at a steady rate, even if it’s light then at least it helps the soil become moist,” says Environment Canada Meteorologist Jonathan Bau.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the hottest days of the week hitting highs between 34 and 36 C throughout the region.

On Thursday temperatures will peak at about 33 C with mostly sunny skies.

Heading into the weekend is where weather conditions shift.

On Friday the mercury will drop to a 24 C daytime high with a 50 per cent chance of rain.

The wet conditions will follow on Saturday, with temperatures reaching only 23 C with a 50 per cent chance of rain.

However, the rain and cool temperatures are not here to stay, Bau suggests the hot and dry temperatures are expected to rebound by next week.