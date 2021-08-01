Crazy Creek wildfire near Malakwa grows to 2,446 hectares and has reached shoreline in some areas

Photo: Shuswap Emergency Program

The Crazy Creek Gorge wildfire north of Malakwa has grown to an estimated 2,446 hectares, and has reached the water line of Shuswap Lake in some areas.

The Shuswap Emergency Program said the challenges facing the fire are dense vegetation in the area, thick smoke limiting aircraft use and difficult access to boat-in-only areas.

They are urging people in evacuation orders to respect the order and assist fire protection efforts by leaving the area immediately.

The BC Wildfire Service and Emergency Operations Centre staff have been working together to develop a structure protection plan for the community.

Residents in need of food or lodging support must check in at the Reception Centre at the Sicamous and District Seniors Centre, located at 1091 Shuswap Avenue, Sicamous, to register.