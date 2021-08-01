North Okanagan RCMP are investigating multiple deliberately set fires in Armstrong over the weekend

Photo: Vernon RCMP

Multiple deliberately set grass fires in Armstrong are being investigated by the North Okanagan RCMP.

On Saturday two small grass fires were discovered by a member of the public while out on a walk.

The grass fires were burning in the ditch near the intersection of Otter Lake Road and Fraser Road in Armstrong.

At approximately 5:30 a.m. after calling 911, the witness successfully snuffed out the majority of the flames, preventing the spread of the fire prior to police and fire crews arrival.

A second small fire discovered in the vicinity was also contained and put out.

An investigation of the scene, conducted by frontline members of the North Okanagan RCMP, determined the circumstances of the fire to be suspicious and police are now turning to the public for their assistance in furthering the investigation.

“It’s distressing that someone would be jeopardizing the safety of our community by intentionally setting these fires,” said Cpl. Dave Blake of the North Okanagan RCMP.

“We are asking anyone who has any information about these fires that may assist the investigation to please contact police.”

Specifically, police are asking anyone who was in the area of Otter Lake Road and Fraser Road on the morning of July 31 between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. who witnessed anything suspicious, or was driving in the area and has dashcam video.

To report anything to the RCMP call 250-546-3028 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

To report a wildfire or irresponsible behaviour that could start a wildfire in British Columbia, please call 1 800 663-5555 or (*5555 from a cell phone) as soon as possible, or call 911.