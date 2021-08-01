Heat warning lifted for Okanagan Valley and South Thompson regions, air quality alert remains

Photo: Victoria Femia

The heat warning issued by Environment Canada for the Okanagan Valley as well as the South Thompson region has been lifted, but smoky skies are still an issue.

As of Sunday morning, the heat warning for the Central Okanagan, South Okanagan, North Okanagan and the South Thompson region have ended, but the special air quality statement remains in effect.

Environment Canada said many regions of B.C. are being impacted or are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours.

The air quality health index is currently 'very high' at 10+ for all Okanagan regions and the South Thompson.

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

Environment Canada says if your home is not air-conditioned, be sure the house doesn't get too warm when doors and windows are closed to keep out smoke. Exposure to too much heat can also result in illness.