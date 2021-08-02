The Caetani Centres' summer music festival kicks off on Aug. 7 in Vernon

Photo: Caetani Centre

The Caetani Centre’s one-day outdoor music festival with a lineup of entertainment is just days away.

Hosted by the Caetani Centre, the second annual outdoor music festival will take place on Aug. 7.

They will feature artists like Cod Gone Wild, The Hip Replacements and other top acts.

“After this past year, I think we all need to celebrate,” says Andrew Mercer, Caetani Music Festival music director.

“Whether you just want to come for the afternoon or evening concerts or if you want to spend the whole day with us, we’ll have you covered with food trucks. Plus we will have a cash bar, and of course, an unbelievable lineup of talent and fun for the whole family.”

Headlining the festival this year will be The Hip Replacements, a Tragically Hip tribute that has been performing The Hip’s music for 16 years at clubs, festivals, concerts and private events.

Also on the lineup is Celtic-Maritime act Cod Gone Wild, Kelowna dream-folk duo Josh + Bex, acoustic folk act Parks & Hustler, singer-producer wunderkind Justin Moore, singer-soulstress Shaughnessy Rose, and from the Okanagan Symphony the Kitchen Sink Pocket Orchestra.

Food by Gord Oh’s and Rumaican Foods and Goods will be available for purchase, while the cash bar will open to those over 19-years of age from noon to 10 p.m.

The event will run from 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Caetani Centre recommends that attendees wear masks, maintain social distance and utilize the sanitizing stations available on site.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is asked to stay home and everyone at the event is required to sign in for COVID-19 tracing purposes.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Ticket Seller website or 250-549-7469. The event will be held rain or shine or smoke.