The White Rock Lake wildfire near Westwold saw aggressive overnight growth

Photo: BCWS

The White Rock Lake wildfire burning near Westwold saw aggressive growth overnight fire along the south flank, where much of the fire perimeter crossed over the Salmon River FSR, says the BC Wildfire Service.

As a result, the estimated fire size is expected to grow over the next 24-hours.

Showers with a chance of thunderstorms are expected today bringing clouds and temperatures down to 20 C.

Extreme burning conditions will remain until additional moisture and clouds come to the area.

Depending on precipitation amounts, there may be a slight reprieve in fire behaviour over the next 48-hours, says BCWS.

Ten helicopters are assigned to the White Rock Lake wildfire and will be delivering water to problematic areas of the fire to support ground suppression efforts.

The helicopter fleet includes a Sikorsky 64 SkyCrane helicopter, which has a 2,650-gallon tank that is fillable in less than one minute.

Along with the 10 helicopters there will also be 99 firefighters, seven danger tree assessors/fallers, 39 pieces of heavy equipment, 10 support staff and BC Wildfire Service Incident Management Team.

“A ground-based retardant unit continues to reinforce control lines east of the fire perimeter. This unit is a large truck that can apply the same type of retardant used by air tankers to help slow the spread of the fire, allowing equipment and crews time and space to safely work along pre-constructed control lines,” says BCWS.

One structural protection specialist, 41 structure protection personnel from twelve fire departments are monitoring the area.

There remains 115 properties evacuated due to the fire, in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, the Regional District of North Okanagan and the Columbia-Shuswap Regional District. An evacuation alert was issued for properties north of Sugarloaf Mountain on Friday.

The blaze is currently estimated at 24,000 hectares in size.

In an evening update on Saturday, Hannah Swift, Fire Information Officer from the Incident Management team who are currently stationed in Penticton, says they will be relocating to Vernon to better manage the White Rock Lake fire.