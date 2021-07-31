Evacuation order issued for Queest Village and Pete Martin Bay due to Crazy Creek Gorge wildfire

Photo: Contributed

An Evacuation Order has been issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District at the Shuswap Emergency Program’s Emergency Operations Centre from the Crazy Creek Gorge fire on Saturday night.

The order is in effect for the communities of Queest Village and Pete Martin Bay, including those properties approximately 1.5 km south of Queest Village.

There is limited commercial lodging available at this time. If evacuees cannot stay with family or friends, please report to the Best Western, located at 806 Trans Canada Highway, Sicamous, to register.

For more information, visit the CSRD's website here.

The wildfire sparked in the CSRD's Electoral Area E and sits at 1,700 hectares in size. BC Wildfire Service had a structural protection specialist assessing homes in the area on Saturday