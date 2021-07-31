Several large fires see growth in the Shuswap area

Photo: BC Wildfire Service A number of fires are burning in the Shuswap area.

UPDATED: 7:07 p.m.

An evening update from the Shuswap Emergency Program on the several wildfires in the area reiterated that due to the thick smoke, BC Wildfire Service is currently unable to get accurate perimeters of the fires. But some of the updates carry growth in size on Saturday evening.

The Two Mile fire is now estimated at 1,200 hectares in size and is burning in a northeast direction. There are 58 firefighters, three helicopters, and 10 heavy equipment resources in this location. Both the Evacuation Alert and Order remain in effect.

"Highway 97A remains closed between Emeny Road and Sicamous Creek Frontage Road to protect responders and residents. There are burnt trees and power poles that are falling onto the highway creating unsafe conditions for the traveling public," the Columbia Shuswap Regional District said in an update Saturday.

"While it may be inconvenient to temporarily detour, responder and resident safety are paramount."

For Hunakwa Lake, the fire was estimated at 2,700 hectares in size. There are 14 firefighters, two helicopters, and five structure protection personnel on scene. An Evacuation Alert is in effect for the community of Seymour Arm and an Evacuation Order is in effect for properties nearer to the fire.

Crazy Creek Gorge fire sits at 1,700 ha in size. The communities of Queest Village and Pete Martin Bay are still under an Evacuation Alert. Structure protection assets arrived in the community today to assess the needs.

Three Valley Lake is advancing to the northwest into very steep terrain, estimated at 309 hectares in size. Both the Evacuation Alert and Order remain in effect.

ORIGINAL: 2:30 p.m.

Several wildfires continue to burn in the Shuswap area Saturday.

The Two Mile Road wildfire has been growing to the northeast, away from Sicamous, but Highway 97A continues to be closed between Sicamous and Grindrod.

The fire, now estimated at 1,000 hectares, is showing Rank 2 behaviour, which involves visible, open flame, but a slow rate of spread.

“Crews have had some success preventing the fire from reaching the highway corridor and are working hard to keep it away from the community,” the BC Wildfire Service said Saturday morning. “Focusing on the northwest section, securing lines to keep fire from backing down the slope to the community.”

Fifty-eight firefighters along with three helicopters are assigned to the fire, although dense smoke has grounded the helicopters Saturday.

Close to 1,000 residents remain evacuated in the Sicamous area.

The Momich Lake fire, burning near Adams Lake, has grown to an estimated 6,500 hectares. Presently, 40 pieces of heavy equipment are assigned to the fire, and additional air support is available if the skies become clear enough.

The Crazy Creek Gorge FSR wildfire is burning a 1,700-hectare area Saturday.

Homes in the Queest Village and Pete Martin Bay areas are under evacuation alert, and the BCWS says a structural protection specialist is assessing homes in the area.

Finally, the Hunakwa Lake fire near Seymour Arm is burning 2,700 hectares Saturday. Heavy smoke in the area has hindered air support on the fire for the past three days, but 14 firefighters are assigned to the blaze. Nearby Seymour Arm is under an evacuation alert, while some homes in the area have been evacuated.

“The BC Wildfire Service continues to work in conjunction with industry as they bring in heavy equipment to widen roads and construct containment lines around the community as a precautionary measure,” the BCWS said Saturday. “Five structural protection units are also on scene.”