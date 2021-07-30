Lack of staff forces Vernon pub to close until Wednesday morning

Photo: Darren Handschuh Staffing shortages has forced The Kal to close for a few days.

A popular Vernon watering hole and eatery will be temporarily closing due to lack of staff.

The Kal in downtown Vernon will be closings its doors at 5 p.m. Friday, July 30 until 11 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 4.

A message from the business to its customers said it has been struggling with staff shortages for months which has “impacted food delivery times and overall service quality.”

During the closure, management will develop a plan that will allow the longtime establishment to fully re-open.