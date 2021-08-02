Markers at Ellison Provincial Park near Vernon are nothing for people to worry about

Photo: Contributed

Survey markers at a popular Vernon-area mountain bike riding and hiking area got people talking.

But according to the province, the markers at Ellison Provincial Park are for more possible trails.

“BC Parks is currently working on preliminary designs and surveys for potential trail and recreation enhancements in the area,” said an email from the province.

“Flagging and survey makers have been utilized during the planning and layout process.”

Earlier this year, the province invested $5 million for infrastructure projects in 24 provincial parks, including Ellison Park.

The campground entrance road, campground loop roads and day-use parking area were repaved to replace the patchwork of seal coat and asphalt patches

The City of Vernon and The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure have also completed roadway surveying along Eastside Road in conjunction with a vegetation management project last year. Many of the survey posts remain in place from this previous work.