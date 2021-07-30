Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce Day of Golf is on Aug. 13

Photo: Contributed

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is inviting members to get back in the swing of things.

The chamber is bringing its members together for a day of fun at The Rise golf course.

The Chamber Day of Golf, presented by White House Mortgages, takes place Friday, Aug. 13.

"We are extremely excited to be moving ahead with our Day of Golf and it's a great opportunity to reconnect with the community," said Dan Proulx, Greater Vernon Chamber general manager.

"Registrations are strong, but there is still a chance for Chamber members to sign up either as a team or individually."

The event includes:

18 holes of golf

Shotgun start at 1 p.m.

Golf cart

Boxed lunch

Opportunity for networking, fun and prizes!

Registration is $600 per team or $150 for single registrations and anyone can play as long as a chamber member completes the registration.

It's a best-ball format so all skill levels are welcome.

To register, click here.



Chamber members can also participate as hole sponsors. For more information, email [email protected]

