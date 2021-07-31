Campaign to help North Okanagan teen fighting rare splenic pseudocyst condition

Photo: GoFundMe

A North Okanagan teenager is battling a rare condition.

Christina Blackstock launched a GoFundMe campaign for 16-year-old Aryssa after she was diagnosed with a massive cyst on her spleen.

"The day after Aryssa's 16th birthday (July 27), we took her to Vernon (Jubilee) Hospital because she was experiencing pain in her abdomen," Blackstock writes.

A series of tests concluded the teen has a massive cyst on her spleen "that has also broken out to multiple sacks of cysts inside of her spleen."

The uncommon condition is called splenic pseudocysts, her mother says. There are reportedly fewer than 800 cases worldwide.

On Friday, Aryssa was airlifted to Vancouver Children's Hospital, where she will have more testing done and a high-risk surgery with unknown amount of recovery time.

"This can be fatal if any of the cysts burst," says Blackstock.

Aryssa's mother Christina and her partner are driving from Vernon to Vancouver to be by her side.

Blackstock started the fundraiser to help cover travel expenses, meals, extended accommodation and any needs for Aryssa.

As of Friday afternoon, the campaign had raised $475 toward a $5,000 goal.