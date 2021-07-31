Locals, businesses, visitors making the best of smoky skies in the Thompson-Okanagan

With smoky skies lingering across the Thompson-Okanagan, businesses, locals and holidaymakers are gritting their teeth and toughing it out.

And for the most part, the smoke isn't changing people's plans too much.

Torrie Silverthorn, manager with Tourism Vernon, says she's heard the smoke has impacted business, but not to a large degree.

"We know it's impacting some folks' travel plans, but when people inquire about the smoke situation, we refer them to local webcams so they can make a decision that's best for their family," Silverthorn said Friday.

"We're not hearing about many impacts among the hoteliers."

Greater Vernon Chamber general manager Dan Proulx says: "Nobody has reached out to us ... there have been no cries for help."

He has heard anecdotally of locals leaving town to avoid the smoke, and said as far as business is concerned, "It's one thing on top of another. They come out of the pandemic thinking they can open the doors, and then they're hit with this."

If you want to escape the smoke without going far, heading up in altitude may be the answer.

Webcams at Silver Star Mountain Resort and Big White Resort showed mostly blue skies on Friday.

Big White vice-president Michael J. Ballingall said smoke in the valley is actually having a positive impact up on the mountain.

"We've been really busy," he said. "A lot of people are taking scenic chairlift rides and the temperature up here is about 15 degrees cooler, so it offers a break from the heat, too."

He said there has been some smoke, but it is lighter at village level than in the valley, and clear at the summit.

Webcams showed heavy smoke in Kamloops on Friday.

A cross-section of local business and tourism operators was unavailable for comment when Castanet called.

In Penticton, Lana Shkyn, sales manager at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, said the wildfire situation hasn't impacted business much.

"Not really," she said. "There have been some cancellations, but not a lot."

The resort also refers inquiries to local webcams so travellers can access the smoke level for themselves.

"It depends on the wind," she said. "But, people are still coming. We haven't seen much of a decrease."

A short reprieve could provide clearer skies today, but shifting winds could bring smoke up from wildfires in Washington state by the end of the weekend.

The potential for rain is also in the forecast for Sunday, and along with it the possibility of thunderstorms.

As of Friday, the Air Quality Health Index across the Okanagan was at a 10+ on the 10-point scale.

Chef Bjorn Oldendorn at Marten Brewing in Vernon said they've been busier than pre-pandemic.

The bigger problem for them, as has been reported across the restaurant industry, has been hiring staff.

"We've had guys working six, seven days a week for the last couple of months. People are getting stressed."