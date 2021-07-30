Mabel Lake wildfire grows, but too smoky to estimate size

Photo: Contributed

The Bunting Road wildfire on the east side of Mabel Lake has grown to the north, and there is increased fire activity on the south.

The BC Wildfire Service continues to list the fire as having burned 3,000 hectares, however, as heavy smoke has made it impossible to provide an updated size estimate.

The fire continues to burn out of control, and an evacuation order remains in place.

Mabel Lake Forest Service Road is closed, but the provincial park remains open as it is before the closure.

On Thursday, the wildfire service said the fire is burning hot and deep on steep terrain, sometimes creating rolling debris.

Seven personnel are working on the fire throughout the day, with six responding during the evening, along with multiple pieces of heavy equipment.

There is currently too much smoke for air support.