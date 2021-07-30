Water quality advisory issued for Killiney Beach on Westside

Photo: Google Maps

A water quality advisory has been issued for Killiney Beach, south of Vernon on the Westside.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan issued the precautionary advisory for all customers of the Killiney Beach water system.

The advisory affects 295 properties and is the result of increased turbidity in the Okanagan Lake water source.

It is recommended that all customers – especially those with weakened immune systems, children and the elderly – boil water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth for at least one minute.

As a safe alternative, use bottled or distilled water.

The advisory will remain in effect until testing confirms water quality is within acceptable Canadian drinking water guidelines.