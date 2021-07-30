Fire north of Malakwa has grown substantially over past couple of weeks

Photo: BC Wildfire service

A wildfire burning north of Malakwa has grown substantially since it started.

The Crazy Creek Gorge Forest Service Road fire east of Shuswap Lake was first reported July 10, and is now reported to have burned 1,300 hectares.

It remains out of control.

On July 20, the BC Wildfire Service mapped the fire at 65 hectares.

Meanwhile, the Bews Creek fire, which is southeast of the Crazy Creek blaze, is also classified as out of control and is burning at 420 hectares.

On July 13, the Bews Creek fire had burned 8.5 hectares.