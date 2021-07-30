Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail to build pilot section between Enderby and Splatsin

Photo: SNORT

A pilot section of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail will be built between Enderby and Splatsin.

Splatsin, Regional District of North Okanagan, and Columbia Shuswap Regional District ownership partners were awarded $459,061 in COVID-19 resilience funds by the federal and provincial governments.

“This provincial and federal funding announcement validates the hard work of the rail trail partners, the volunteer efforts of our community capital fundraising committee, and the generous contributions from our donors. The momentum is building, and we invite everyone to help us unfold this new story within unceded traditional territory of Secwepemc’ulucw,” said Alex de Chantal, fundraising strategy co-ordinator.

Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Catherine McKenna says $20.8 million from the federal government to upgrade infrastructure in communities across the Okanagan and Kootenays will help support local economies at a time when it is needed most.

“Among other benefits, these projects will upgrade community buildings as well as create cycling and multi-purpose pathways, which will enhance community connections and offer residents and visitors more options to commute and stay active,” said McKenna.

The Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail previously announced funding of $250,000 had been secured from the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association in partnership with the provincial Ministry of Tourism, bringing the total funding to build the pilot section to $709,061.

A community fundraising campaign also encourages local donors to support the project. All contributions are tax deductible, and every dollar donated gets leveraged for grants.

