New wildfire near Oyama Lake not expected to grow

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE: 4:40 p.m.

A fire discovered near Oyama Lake Thursday is now classified as held, after fire crews hit it hard early.

The wildfire grew to about 0.5 hectares in size Thursday, before three firefighters and a helicopter managed to get it under control quickly.

Three firefighters worked on the blaze again Friday.

"They were able to create about 10 feet of wet line around most of the fire and it's now classified as held, which is great news," said fire information officer Kyla Fraser.

When a fire is held, it means the BC Wildfire Service does not expect it to grow past its current perimeter.

ORIGINAL: 7 a.m.

A new wildfire has been spotted in the hills above Oyama.

The fire was discovered Thursday and is burning near the west shore of Oyama Lake.

The BC Wildfire Service dashboard lists the fire as half a hectare in size.

It is suspected to have been lightning caused.

No other information is available at this time.