The ground has been broken for the new Jumpstart Inclusive Playground being added to Marshall Field Park

Photo: City of Vernon

Ground has been broken for the new Jumpstart Inclusive Playground that will be added to Marshall Field Park.

“What an exciting moment to be part of!” exclaimed acting Mayor Brian Quiring.

“This new playground is going to be a game changer, providing a safe and enjoyable space for children of all abilities to stay active, explore, and play without boundaries. On behalf of the City, thank you to Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities and local Associate Dealer Jack D’Amico for the generous donation of the Jumpstart Inclusive Playground and the kindness you’ve shown for families across the Greater Vernon area.”

The Marshall Field Park location will support sibling play during soccer, be beneficial for the new daycare that will be constructed adjacent to Laker’s Clubhouse, and activate the park through the summer.

Construction of the playground is anticipated to be complete this fall.

This gift is part of Jumpstart’s Inclusive Play Project, a five-year fundraising commitment from Canadian Tire Corporation focused on inclusive infrastructure and programming, to help give Canadian kids of all abilities access to sport and play.

With support and funding from local Associate Canadian Tire Dealer Jack D’Amico, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities is contributing the professionally designed inclusive playground and the rubber surface that the playground will sit on.

The City’s contribution to the project includes the site and site preparation, accessibility upgrades including paved walkways, bathroom upgrades and facilities around the playground, playground inspection, maintenance and annual reporting.

“Vernon’s Jumpstart Inclusive Playground will help provide kids of all abilities the opportunity to develop social, motor and cognitive skills through casual play,” said Scott Fraser, President, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities.