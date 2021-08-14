A Tesla Supercharging station will soon be ready to use in the Anderson Subdivision

Photo: Jon Manchester Tesla Supercharging station in the Anderson Subdivision.

A Tesla Supercharging station has been built in the Anderson Subdivision.

The mutli-port, fast-charge station for electric cars is in the parking lot in front Arc Liquor near Rona.

Last year, Tesla announced a supercharging station was coming to Vernon, but did not elaborate on the location.

The electric car company already has several supercharger stations in BC, including Osoyoos, Kamloops, Kelowna and Revelstoke.

A Tesla Supercharger is a 480-volt DC fast-charging station built by Tesla Inc. for their all-electric cars.

The Tesla Supercharger network of fast-charging stations was introduced beginning in 2012. As of October 2019 the electric vehicle network consisted of 14,658 individual Supercharger stalls at 1,659 locations worldwide with an additional 115 locations under construction worldwide.

In partnership with Tesla Motors, Predator Ridge features Tesla Level 2 Charging Stations in the Lodge parking lot.

Predator also offers one general EV (electric vehicle) charging station.