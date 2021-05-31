Vernon personal trainer advances to semifinals in Maxim covergirl competition

Photo: Maxim

A Vernon woman has advanced to the semifinals in her bid to become a Maxim magazine covergirl.

Risa Pallister is currently in eighth place in the voting after advancing from the quarterfinal round.

The eventual winner will receive a $25,000 prize along with the photo shoot and magazine cover.

Pallister is a personal trainer whose profile says she "loves supporting/guiding women towards their goals with a balanced approach."

She is also a graphic designer who enjoys baking, hunting and fishing with her family.

Should she win, Pallister says she'd save a portion for her first home and for continuing education.

"I would also like to donate to a local women's charity to give back to the community who has supported me in all of my endeavours," she adds.

You can vote for Pallister and see more photos here.

Everyone is allowed one daily free vote, but people can also pay to have extra votes. Purchased votes benefit the Homes for Wounded Warriors Foundation.

Another North Okanagan woman, Tina Bridal, placed fourth in the quarterfinals and did not advance.

Voting deadline is 7 p.m. Pacific time Thursday, June 3.