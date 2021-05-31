Dry, hot weather expected for the first week of June

Victoria Femia

The first week of June is set to bring the heat.

Temperatures are expected to peak just above 30 C by Wednesday.

“Everyday up until Wednesday is just going to get continually hotter, so, it’s good that we’re trending hotter as we start off June,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Colin Fong.

Fong is expecting above seasonal temperatures for the month of June.

Vernon and Kelowna will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 31 C while Penticton and Kamloops will reach 33 C.

Vernon, Kelowna and Petincton will see a high of 34 C on Wednesday with sunny conditions and Kamloops is also expecting 34 C, but with the possibility of some cloud coverage.

Throughout the Thompson-Okanagan on Friday, the weather will peak at 27 C.

Heading into the first weekend of June is when the temperatures are expected to cool down.

On Saturday, the temperature is set to drop down to 22 C, sunny, throughout the Thompson-Okanagan region. Vernon, Penticton and Kelowna will see temperatures go down to 19 C on Sunday.

The temperature will drop lower in Kamloops with a high of 18 C and a 50 per cent chance of showers.