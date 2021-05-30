Photo: Filipino Association of Vernon

Everyone is invited to participate in the Stand Up Against Racism initiative.

The event is hosted by the Filipino Association of Vernon where approximately 10 paddle boarders will participate in the first Stand Up Against Racism event.

They are expected to leave from Kal Beach at 5 a.m. and paddle up to Kaloya Park in Lake Country to raise awareness about racism and encourage people to take a stand.

They are anticipated to arrive at Kekuli Bay at 8 a.m. and will arrive at Kaloya Park, Lake Country at 11 a.m.

Due to this being the first year, they are not asking for more paddleboarders, however supporters are encouraged to walk or ride the rail trail and cheer them on.