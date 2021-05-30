Jenelle Brewer to fill trustee position in Vernon School District 22 Board of Education

Photo: Contributed

The Vernon School District 22 Board of Education’s race for the trustee position is over and it came down to just one vote.

Jenelle Brewer won the position with 151 votes over Philip Gruner’s 150 votes.

The “Jenelle Brewer for School District 22” Facebook page says Brewer is a member of the Okanagan Indian Band and raised two children as a single parent. She has a business background and continues to do volunteer work.

According to the preliminary election results posted by chief election officer Lynn Jameson Saturday evening, Julie Melanson was third with 57 votes and Christie Tujik was fourth with 25.

The position had been vacant after education advocate Mollie Bono passed away earlier this year.

Bono served as a School District 22 trustee for several years.

The position is expected to run until the end of the current term in November 2022

All of the candidates participated in a forum via Zoom earlier this year.