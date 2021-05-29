Fundraising campaign to finish northern trailhead for the Okanagan Rail Trail has been given a financial boost

Photo: Okanagan Rail Trail

The fundraising campaign to finish the northern trailhead for the Okanagan Rail Trail has been given a financial boost from the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative and the Regional District of North Okanagan.

Trail supporters raised nearly $75,000 last year to naturalize the old rail yard as the first stage of trailhead development. The next step is to finalize the design and create a signature trailhead with a plaza gathering space, distinctive gateway feature and interpretive signage.

The Okanagan Rail Trail will eventually see gateways in each of the three communities along the 50 kilometre route. The northern gateway in Coldstream is the first to be developed, and will serve as both a trailhead and a public space close to Kalamalka Beach. The area is connected by pathway to the Coldstream Station parking area on Kalamalka Lake Road, and to the City of Vernon.

“We are very thankful to be awarded a $72,000 Canada Healthy Communities grant administered by the Community Foundations of Canada,” said Laurie Postill with Friends of Okanagan Rail Trail.

“We particularly appreciate the role of the North Okanagan Community Foundation and the Central Okanagan Foundation, who have been long time partners in developing the rail trail.”

The Regional District of North Okanagan has also donated a $25,650 grant to support ongoing work.

“Our trails and natural spaces have been especially important for community health during the COVID pandemic”, says Akbal Mund, chair of the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee. “RDNO has made significant investments in securing and protecting the trail, and it is great to see the volunteer group, Friends of Okanagan Rail Trail, step up to help develop the ‘wow’ factor for our northern trail entrance”.

Laurie Posthill also says she wants to raise an additional $100,000 to go towards the finalization of the project development by 2022. To learn more about the project or to make a donation, head here.