There's no downtown Vernon Sunshine Festival - but there is Sunshine Day

Photo: DVA

Downtown Vernon's Sunshine Festival may not be happening this year – but Sunshine Day is.

Downtown Vernon Association marketing co-ordinator Peter Kaz says it's not a festival and has no defined time or location, so roaming Sunshine Day passes muster with provincial pandemic restrictions.

The day, set for Saturday June 19, comes just a day before Father's Day and after restrictions loosen somewhat to allow up to 50 people at an outdoor event.

"We're going to have rooftop bands and roaming entertainment, so things are always on the move and to avoid large gatherings," says Kaz.

"We cannot offer times for when entertainment or fashion shows are happening, as then it becomes an event."

Unlike Sunshine Festival, which was cancelled earlier this year, Sunshine Day won't close down 30th Avenue.

But businesses can register to have tables in front of their stores or use a parking stall in front of the business.

Action will be taking place throughout the day, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Rooftop bands will perform from atop The Kal sportsbar and the new 30th & Main fashion store, across the street from Nolan's.

There will also be DJ spinning tunes at the other end of 30th Avenue.

"There will be roaming entertainers ... a juggler, violinist, opera singer, and a guitar busker," says Kaz.

A fashion show parade will see models from participating businesses strutting their stuff six feet apart up and down the street with brief stops for photo shoots.

A March of Heroes will see cosplayers, kids, families and anyone who wants to get dressed up walk down Hospital Hill, winding up at the downtown rainbow crosswalk in a salute to first responders.

Sidewalk chalk will then be handed out for people to enter the What Does Love Mean to You? drawing contest.

There will also be a dad joke booth where fathers can share their best groaners and share them on social media for a chance to win prizes.

For more information or to participate, email Kaz at [email protected].