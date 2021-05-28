Vernon's Mission Road to close tonight for irrigation main break repair

Vernon's Mission Road will be temporarily closed tonight to repair an irrigation water main break.

The road is currently reduced to single-lane, alternating traffic between 15th Avenue and Allan Brooks Way.

Mission Road will close to through traffic as of 8 p.m. between 15th Avenue and Bench Row Road. The area will be accessible to local traffic only, the City of Vernon advises.

Southbound traffic on 34th Street will be detoured onto Highway 97 via 16th Avenue.

Northbound traffic on Commonage Road from the Predator Ridge area will be detoured onto Highway 97 at Bailey Road.

Bench Row Road will remain accessible, but drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route if possible.

Traffic control personnel will be on site at 15th Avenue and Bailey Road to help direct motorists.

The repairs are expected to take six to eight hours to complete, with the road reopening early Saturday.