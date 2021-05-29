Northern pikeminnow spawning in Vernon Creek

Photo: Facebook

It may not be quite as exciting as the return of the salmon to the Fraser River, but an annual fishy occurrence is happening right now in Vernon Creek.

Commonly known as "suckers," northern pikeminnow are currently spawning.

The "annual sewer salmon run is in full swing behind Vernon Airport," Boris Dell posted cheekily in the Okanagan Valley Fishing Facebook group.

Okanagan wildlife expert Pete Wise says, unlike many believe, the suckers do not migrate from lake to lake.

"They're coming out pretty good right now," says Wise.

"They come from Okanagan Lake and go back into the lake. They can't go from Kal Lake to Okanagan Lake because of the dam at Kal Beach."

Wise says the fish come into the creek to spawn and then return, but often hang around in some of the deeper pools for a while.

"You'll see them as far up the creek as the Vernon Golf Club," says Wise.

The shallow water, bottom-feeder fish don't have much of a reputation, but can be eaten, says Wise.

"They're actually good eating ... I made some jerky with some last year. But they are bony as all get out."

A good spot to see the fish is the culvert under Okanagan Landing Road near the airport, or the airport frontage road, where it comes close to the creek.