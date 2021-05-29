W.L. Seaton's 27th Street Theatre set to stream musical update of TV classic The Addams Family

Photo: Contributed

Theatre is alive and well at Vernon's W.L. Seaton Secondary – even the theatre is overrun with a lot of ghosts these days.

This year's drama classes are staging their take on the beloved and quirky 1960s TV show The Addams Family.

The show was turned into a musical comedy on Broadway in 2010, starring Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth, and is now being produced at Seaton’s 27th Street Theatre.

The musical picks up where the TV show left off. Wednesday Addams is all grown up and has fallen in love with a boy from a "normal" family, and the show revolves around the two families meeting for the first time over dinner.

The high energy comedy was originally scheduled for spring 2020, but was postponed by the pandemic.

"Fortunately, most of the casting was doubled with non-graduating students," says drama teacher and director Lana O’Brien.

The students performed a 'COVID' version of the opening number last spring in the school field before pausing the production.

"The students kept the show lukewarm in their minds during the first three quarters of the year," says O’Brien. "Then Quarter 4 came, and the show went from about 20% to 100% in four weeks."

The stagecraft class, led by drama teacher and production art director Kayleigh Mace, had to adapt the set to suit camera angles instead of the live theatre experience, and it will be streamed online for four performances only – June 2, 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. and June 5 at 5 p.m.

"We have had to learn a lot about film and audio production," say Mace and O’Brien. "The camera has been set up during rehearsals to make sure we optimize set, lighting, and sound for the best possible at home experience. The kids have been so patient with all the changes we kept throwing at them."

"You can absolutely feel the energy of the students through the camera."

Tickets for the home viewing experience are available through www.booktixlive.ca/portal/seaton.

The show is suitable for all ages. A StreamPass is $25, which gives everyone in your household access to the same viewing. For more information, call O’Brien at 250-542-3361 ext 2227.