Elderly Vernon couple winners of new hot water tank just in time

Photo: Contributed

An elderly Vernon couple are the recipients of a new water heater, thanks to a contest entry from their son.

Giuseppe and Lucy Zucchi's son, Joe, entered them in Castanet's contest with Fox & Sons Plumbing and Heating, which sought out a worthy recipient for a brand new appliance.

"My parents live in a home where their hot water tank is on the last legs of working," Joe wrote.

"Their tank is 16 years old, and they have been very stubborn to replace it because they are on a fixed pension and don't have a lot of money to spend.

"I had their tank inspected by a plumber two years ago, and he said you may have about two more years and that is it ... also it's their 62nd wedding anniversary coming up, and what a great present this would be for them."

The Fox & Sons giveaway was valued at $1,800 and included installation and a complementary one-year service partner plan to ensure the rest of their home comfort equipment is safe and working efficiently, says marketing manager Kara Cassidy.

Fox's installer said the Zucchis "were the sweetest couple."

Following the win, their son posted on Instagram: "I just want to say how grateful my parents are for the wonderful gift that Fox & Sons have presented. Brandon was a rock star technician and was so professional and very client focused and did a great re and re of the old to new hot water tank.

"A big thank you to Fox & Sons and Castanet."