Electric vehicles on display Saturday in downtown Vernon

An EV Caravan is planned in downtown Vernon tomorrow.

Organizers with the Sustainable Environment Network Society say electric vehicle owners will meet at the city parking lot at the corner of 29th Street and 31st Avenue at 9:30 a.m.

"The EV Caravan is shaping up to be an excellent event for electric vehicle drivers and bike riders to drive along Vernon's main street and demonstrate environmentally friendly transportation in a mass group," says Spokesperson Terry Dyck.

The cars will carry a message that says "E-Cars benefit our Climate."

"There will be many very interesting electric cars and very enthusiastic EV drivers as well, a few E-bikes and possibly even an electric bus," says Dyck.

There will also be three city-owned EVs in attendance.