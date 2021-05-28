Water quality advisory lifted for residents of Grindrod

Photo: Google Maps

A water quality advisory in Grindrod has been lifted.

The Regional District of North Okanagan and Interior Health Authority have rescinded the advisory issued earlier this week for customers supplied by the Grindrod Water Utility.



"All bacterial testing results and disinfection (chlorine) levels are satisfactory in the distribution system and the GRW water quality advisory is rescinded," the RDNO advises.

As there is no back-up power, when a power outage or other event causes loss of water service to GRW customers, the RDNO is required to issue an advisory and complete water sampling to ensure the safety of the water system.

The measure was precautionary and did not mean water treatment or the level of service provided was any different than it was leading up to the event.