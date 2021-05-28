McCulloch II project to provide 48 new rental homes for seniors in downtown Vernon

Photo: Contributed

A new affordable seniors housing project will provide 48 new rental homes in downtown Vernon.

Construction is underway on the four-storey McCulloch II building.

The project will provide 42 one-bedroom homes and six accessible one-bedroom homes for moderate and low-income seniors, including those with a disability. It will be operated by Vernon Pensioner's Accommodation Society.

The society provided the land for the project after a 2018 study revealed a shortage of seniors housing in Vernon.

VPAS is receiving $5.2 million from the province's Building BC: Community Housing Fund towards the project.

"VPAS has been exploring and struggling to find ways to help alleviate the huge waiting list for people in need of low income/affordable housing for the past 20 years," says society president Ray Ivey.

"Thanks to anonymous support, the City of Vernon, the province's Community Housing Fund, and BC Housing, we are very pleased to have finally received approval and funding for these much-needed 48 new affordable suites to be constructed right next to McCulloch Court."

The city and Regional District of North Okanagan contributed $404,000 in grants through waivers of development cost charges.

Seniors are expected to move in next summer.

"Vernon's rental vacancy rate is currently hovering around 1%, which emphasizes the need to find collaborative and sustainable solutions for new housing projects to match a variety of needs. So, we are thrilled to see the results of this partnership between the province and the VPAS to get shovels in the ground for the development of this much-needed affordable housing development for Vernon seniors," says Mayor Victor Cumming.

Including this project, the province is working in partnership to deliver 460 new units of housing in Vernon.