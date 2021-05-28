Vernon joins nationwide ParticipACTION challenge

Photo: ParticipACTION

Vernon has joined a nationwide challenge seeking Canada's most active community.

Residents are encouraged to spring into action for the ParticipACTION Canada’s Most Active Community challenge.

You can download the ParticipACTION app and create a profile to start adding your minutes to Vernon’s total. For the month of June, all active minutes count towards the challenge, including walking the dog, housework, and gardening.

To encourage youth to join in, between June 1 and 30, Recreation Services is offering Toonie Try It sport sessions as an opportunity for kids to try their hand at a new sport or activity for just a couple of bucks.

“We are very excited to be able to offer youth aged five to 12 an opportunity to get active and try something new!” says recreation programmer Tima Coad. “We are thankful to have amazing partners like BottMan Sports and Rosters Sports Club, who are volunteering their time and facilities to share their passion for sport as part of the campaign.”

The sessions will be available for registration up to 48 hours before each timeslot. The sports include squash, racquetball, tennis, pickleball and beach volleyball.

To register for Toonie Try It sessions, visit gvrec.ca and select Programs and Activities, then pick your sport to start your adventure.

Enderby was crowned Canada’s Most Active Community in the inaugural ParticipACTION challenge in 2019.