City of Vernon extends survey period on plans for new City Centre Park

The City of Vernon has extended the survey period to receive feedback on plans for the new City Centre Park.

The new park will be located on the former Civic Arena grounds, next to the newly completed multi-use trail, and is expected become a focal point for the neighbourhood.

The survey has been extended until May 30.

A design concept for the park was developed in response to input received from the community in 2020.

"We are now asking the community to tell us what they think and there are a number of ways to participate," the city says. "Community members can view a narrated video, download detailed information about the park design, participate in a ‘virtual open house’ by posing questions that city staff will answer, and give their feedback via a short online survey."

Input on the design and features of the new park can be provided at www.engagevernon.ca/new-city-centre-park.

Following completion of the survey, the concept design will be adjusted based upon public feedback and presented to council in June for approval to proceed to construction.