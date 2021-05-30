Photo: VPAG

The Vernon Public Art Gallery successfully live streamed talks with international artists.

The talks included artists featured in the 2021 Okanagan Print Triennial, hosted this year in Vernon.

The virtual series featured artists from Canada, Australia, Bulgaria, Sweden, South Korea, USA and more.

Viewers came from all around the globe.

“ When Lubos (the curator at the VPAG) contacted me last year to inform me that the exhibition is moving forward this year, I was beyond excited. In fact, this was the first COVID exhibition that I began to sort of imagine a post COVID life,” said Participating artist, Professor of Art at the University of Michigan, Endi Poskovic.

The Okanagan Print Triennial is a collaborative project of the VPAG, the Kelowna Art Gallery and the University of British Columbia Okanagan Campus.

This year, over 100 artists submitted to the exhibition, the jurors carefully selected 28 artists from around the world to represent the best in contemporary printmaking.

Some of those artists presented short artist talk presentations via zoom, in which attendees had the opportunity to ask questions and speak to the artists directly.

In celebration of the successful OPT 2021 exhibition, the VPAG created a short film to showcase the highlights of the exhibition and the artist talks which can be viewed here.