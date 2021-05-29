Portion of 27th Street closed next week for installation of fire hydrant

Photo: City of Vernon June 2 construction

There will be a minor traffic change on a portion of 27th Street next week.

City crews will be installing a fire hydrant and decommissioning a portion of water infrastructure.

There will be single lane traffic in both directions on the 3600 block of 27th Street, starting June 2 at 7:30 a.m. and should be completed by 5 p.m June 3.

Some travel delays should be expected for motorists in the area, however every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.

“Please remember to slow down in the area and adhere to all traffic control devices,” The City of Vernon said in a press release.

“The city apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause and appreciates everyone’s patience and understanding as this work is being completed.”