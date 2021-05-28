An accidental fire destroys a woman's mobile home in Coldstream

Victoria Femia

A woman lost almost everything when a fire erupted inside of her mobile home.

The superintendent of the property, Dennis Webb, is turning to the public for any type of donation to help the woman get back on her feet.

“I noticed smoke going up in that corner of the park, so I got over there as quickly as I could,” said Webb. “I got there just as the neighbour was pulling her out of the house and the little dog.”

The neighbour’s heroic act allowed the woman and her dog to make it out of the home safely.

The fire started in the kitchen of her mobile home at Lakeway Mobile Park in Coldstream.

“You couldn’t see inside the house, smoke was just reeling out of it,” said Webb.

The fire was apparently caused when the woman accidentally left the stove on with the deep fryer set on it, causing the fire to erupt within the home.

The Coldstream Fire Department responded with a number of firefighters and were able to contain the fire at unit 172.

Webb is collecting monetary donations, household items and any necessary items that could be of use to the woman.

He will be collecting the items at his shop at the Lakeway Mobile Park.

Webb can be contacted at 250-260-0786 for more information on how to help.