Vernon's Allan Brooks Nature Centre Society hosting third annual Dinner Under the Stars

Photo: Allan Brooks Nature Centre Society

Vernon's Allan Brooks Nature Centre Society is hosting its third annual Dinner Under the Stars, an auction fundraiser that will allow the final bidder to experience their own private, world-class culinary and wine tasting experience.

Guests are invited to place a bid on any of the five private, starlit dinners, featuring Vernon’s finest chefs including four- and five-course dinners, wine pairings, live entertainment, and a shuttle service to and from the Nature Centre, which will display some of the Okanagan's best nature and scenery.

The auction dates run from June 4 at 9 a.m. until June 6 at 8 p.m., and you can place a bid at https://abnc.ca/auction/auc-1/. The winner will then attend their dinner with up to eight friends and family, for an evening at one of the most breathtaking locations in the North Okanagan.

Cheryl Hood is a manager at the society, and says she is thankful this year's events can still take place.“We are thankful that our dinners are COVID-friendly so that we can continue to provide outstanding experiences in nature, and also support our efforts to deliver quality programming and provide guests of all ages a connection to nature.”

In 2019, Dinner Under the Stars raised nearly $20,000 – and the funds raised were a significant financial boost when the centre was hit hardest by COVID-19 restrictions.

“We made the decision to postpone the gala again this year, and to expand our Dinner Under the Stars by adding one more date to the calendar. We are so thrilled to add Predator Ridge Resort to the lineup of incredible restaurants sponsoring the nature centre fundraiser. Although we can’t reach as many people this way, we are confident that we can go ahead safely for our third year of hosting Dinner Under the Stars,” said Hood.