Two attackers plead guilty to aggravated assault in 2017 Vernon stabbing

Photo: Facebook

Two men have pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in a 2017 Vernon stabbing.

Attempted murder charges were dropped last fall against Jordan Kupser and Brennan Metlewsky.

They were initially charged with attempted murder, robbery and aggravated assault in the May 15, 2017, incident at the Sundance Apartments on 43rd Avenue.

The pair were arrested and charged two years after the stabbing.

The victim, a 45-year-old man, was in critical condition after the attack, but survived.

Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service, says both men were sentenced to time served and placed on probation for three years.

They both received credit for six months in custody prior to sentencing.

They also both received lifetime firearm prohibitions.

The robbery charge was stayed at the conclusion of the sentencing hearing.