New studio and gallery Local Losers to open in downtown Vernon

Photo: Contributed

A new youth-focused art studio and gallery in downtown Vernon is set to open June 1.

Local Losers seeks to become a haven for Vernon’s young creative community.

Driven by the need for an open and accepting space that fosters creativity, Noah MacLeod drafted a business plan and secured a lease on the 30th Avenue property formerly occupied by Five Fathoms Tattoo.

Local Losers, a small-batch local T-shirt company, has now transformed into an art studio and supply store.

“For as long as I’ve been involved in the arts community, I’ve noticed there’s a lack of youth engagement in creative spaces. I’m trying to make a communal studio for people so they can connect socially and creatively,” says MacLeod.

“Local Losers is bright and colourful. I hope that people will smile when they enter,” says MacLeod.

Clients will gain access to equipment they are unlikely to have in their personal studios. Local Losers supplies everything from paint and paintbrushes to print-making materials and more. In the future, the studio will also include a digital studio with Adobe Creative Suite.

The studio will also sell a diverse selection of art supplies.

MacLeod intends to offer workshops and classes when gathering restrictions loosen.

“I’ve been quietly presenting Local Losers to community members, businesses, and artists and have received incredible support,” says MacLeod. “I often heard that we have an excess of artists and not enough space to satisfy their needs.”

The name originated with MacLeod and his high school friends.

“We were oddballs that were laser-focused on our creative pursuits,” says MacLeod. “We imagined ourselves shunning the traditional norms. We were young, excited, passionate people who sometimes felt like we were hanging out on the sidelines.

“In this safe space, the only barrier is imagination.”