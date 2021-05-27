Driver in horrific 2014 hit and run dies, leaving outstanding drug and weapon charges

Photo: Contributed

A Vernon man who previously was sentenced to three years in jail for a hit-and-run crash that left a local nurse paralyzed has died, leaving several unsettled criminal charges in his wake.

"Those who knew Mike would describe him as a big-hearted person. He was the type of person to give anyone the shirt off his back. He was upbeat, and hard-working beyond expectations. He would always help people without being asked. Mike loved to work out, and loved staying in shape. Mike will be remembered for many things such as his great sense of humour, his caring nature, and above all, his loyalty," the obituary reads.

A cause of death was not listed, but his death was noted as "untimely."



Heeley was arrested almost three months after the horrific December 2014 crash at the intersection of Alexis Park Drive and 39th Avenue that severely injured Robin Orcherton, leaving her paralyzed from the neck down.

Orcherton had just finished her shift and was on her way home to her family when she was struck while sitting at a red light.

Heeley was also handed a 10-year driving prohibition in 2015.

He pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing bodily harm in the wake of the incident.

Despite being banned from driving, Heeley was sentenced in March of this year to 93 days in jail for dangerous driving and flight from police.

Court records show he also leaves unsettled charges of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm, assault, and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.