Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming to take GoByBike challenge

Photo: Contributed

Vernon's Mayor Victor Cumming will be taking the GoByBike challenge next week.

GoByBike Week motivates people of all ages to trade in their cars for two wheels and get around by bike for a week.

“GoByBike Week is growing in Vernon and something I look forward to each year,” says Cumming. “I encourage everyone who can to join the challenge, get on their bikes, and explore our community. I hope to see you out there. Make sure you ride the new double roundabout connecting Kalamalka Lake, Polson Park, the downtown with the Village Green Shopping Centre and the north end of our city.”

Anyone can participate by riding between May 31 and June 6 and recording their trip online at gobybikebc.ca for a chance to win prizes, including a cycling adventure in Croatia.

In 2019, 1,788 local riders saved 14 tons of greenhouse gas emissions by cycling nearly 68,000 kilometres.

North Okanagan riders who log at least one trip during the week will be entered in a draw for $1,000 to a local bike shop of their choice. The local who pedals the most kilometres will win a $250 downtown Vernon shopping spree.

GoByBike Week is part of the City of Vernon’s larger strategy to reduce emissions by more than doubling trips made by bike by 2040.

You can form a local GoByBike team here: https://gobybikebc.ca/vernon-north-okanagan/.