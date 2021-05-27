Coldstream's VegPro seeks to build on-site worker housing

Photo: Contributed

Coldstream salad greens producer VegPro International is seeking to build modular housing for 48 workers on its property.

Three homes on the Highway 6 and Ricardo Road property can currently house 28 staff.

The proposal received first and second readings at Coldstream council this week, and a public hearing is planned.

The company hopes to provide the housing for temporary farm workers under the seasonal agricultural worker program.

A report to council says the housing could relieve pressure on the local rental market, where low vacancy rates and high rents make off-farm accommodation hard to find.

The proposal meets the Agricultural Land Commission requirements.

The proposed building design would be on a temporary foundation, making it removable, and sited to minimize residential impacts on agricultural land. It is clustered on the site with existing residential buildings, about 700 metres from the nearest neighbouring residence.

The two-storey, modular dormitory style accommodation would consist of four 960-square-foot modular trailers.

The use was approved by the ALC in March.

Meanwhile, the company projects to grow dramatically in the next few years, reaching more than 80 staff by 2022-2023.

Vegpro has operated in Coldstream since September 2018. The company plans to increase production over the next three years until it reaches full capacity, farming approximately 550 acres and producing about 8.4 million pounds of product.