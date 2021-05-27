Busy long weekend for highway patrol in North Okanagan with 165 speeding tickets issued

Photo: Jon Manchester

Long weekend leadfoots will pay for their speeding after 165 speed-related tickets were handed out in the North Okanagan over the long weekend.

B.C. Highway Patrol officers based in Falkland were busy on local on roads and highways over the Victoria Day long weekend, targeting aggressive drivers and conducting enforcement activities.

Between Saturday and Monday, officers recorded 165 speed-related offences, 16 distracted driving charges, 14 seatbelt violations, and conducted nine impaired driving investigations and three prohibited driving investigations.

"Overall, it was a successful road safety weekend in the North Okanagan," says a highway patrol spokesperson.

"The current travel restrictions played a significant role in the reduced activity on our roadways I’m sure. We want to remind motorists that we all have a shared responsibility in keeping our roads safe. With May being Aggressive Driving Enforcement Month, the team will remain focused on reducing aggressive driving behaviour for the remaining few days."