Black widows common across BC, pack venomous bite

Photo: Mike Hussey

For those of us with arachnophobia, every spider is scary – but this particular spider is scary to just about everyone.

Recognized by the hourglass figure on its bulbous abdomen, the black widow is one of the best-known and most venomous spiders in the arachnid realm. Typically, they are fairly reclusive.

And, yes, they live right here in the B.C. Interior.

Mike Hussey recently took photos of two black widows at his Lake Country property.

A Google search turns up all sorts of information about the spiders.

Black widows are known for the females' unique appearance and tendency to eat their mates – hence the widow part of the name.

They are considered the most venomous spiders in North America – however, their bite is rarely fatal to humans.

Its venom affects the nervous system, and most people are only slightly affected by it. However, some may have a severe response.

Almost immediately, the bite victim will feel severe pain, burning, swelling and redness at the site as well as two fang marks where the spider struck.

The Guinness Book of World Records considers the Brazilian wandering spider the most venomous in the world. Hundreds of bites are reported annually, but a powerful anti-venom prevents deaths in most cases.

Not to be outdone, Australia has no fewer than six poisonous spiders.

Spotted a unique creepy crawly? Send photos to [email protected]