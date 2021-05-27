Indoor dining has re-opened after six weeks of strictly outdoor dining and takeout

Victoria Femia

Indoor dining has officially been reinstated after six weeks of strictly outdoor dining and takeout.

Tuesday was the first day of the re-opening and most restaurants had a busy day getting back on track.

“We were so busy that we had to wait for staff to come in, in the afternoon, so we could actually open up indoors,” said General Manager of Marten Brewery, Clinton Bialas.

“It was the day after a long weekend, so it wasn’t crazy busy - people sat inside and outside so it was a success,” said Lindsay Watters, General Manager of The Kal.

Now that indoor dining has resumed, some restaurants are bringing back staff that were forced to lay off during the suspension as well as hiring new members.

“We’ve been bringing the majority of the team back, so it's been very positive having the indoor dining - not only are we hiring more people, people are out looking for work,” said Owner of Vernon Wings, Sherman Dahl.

According to the government, restaurants can welcome guests for indoor and outdoor dining for tables of up to six guests with safety protocols in place.

Those six people do not have to be from the same household, which means you can get together with friends, families, and colleagues at restaurants.

Those safety protocols include physical distancing, mask-wearing, and contact tracing, as well as the capacity limits previously approved by WorkSafeBC for each restaurant.