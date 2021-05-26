Picnic tables at Kalamalka Beach had been vandalized

Photo: Vernon & Area Community Forum It must have taken some effort, but vandals have managed to trash concrete picnic tables at Kal Beach.

Beach goers will have to sit in the sand at a popular Okanagan beach.

It must have taken some effort, but vandals managed to damage several concrete picnic tables at Coldstream's Kal Beach.

There are also comments on the Vernon & Area Community Forum Facebook page about garbage strewn about the beach.

Castanet has reached out to Coldstream officials for comment.

The beach has been in the news before due physical altercations and other nefarious activities.