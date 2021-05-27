12-hour fundraising marathon today for Vernon Jubilee Hospital

Photo: Contributed

Today is Radiothon day in Vernon.

The annual Have a Heart Radiothon supports the Women’s and Children’s Health Services Unit at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

The 12-hour on-air event runs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Pure Country 105.7 and will support the purchase of priority equipment for newborn babies and their moms.

Radio personalities Turner Gentry and Jess Mattia will be speaking to community members and medical staff about the impact of every dollar donated.

Donations can be made online, by phone or – new this year – at a drive-thru site at the hospital.

“Adding the drive-thru option makes it all that more exciting. Giving our community a chance to come out and physically donate makes us all feel like there’s a bit of normalcy again,” says Gentry.

“We’ve reached a point where some of our equipment is reaching its end of life and needs to be replaced,” says Kristen Megysei, manager of clinical operations in the Women’s and Children’s Health Services Unit.

?Donate by phone at 250-558-1362, online at vjhfoundation.org/radiothon, or at the drive-thru.

“Your donations are going back into the community, supporting new families within the North Okanagan,” adds Megysei. “The equipment purchased with this year’s funds will touch everyone who plans to have a baby at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Meanwhile, the folks at Bannister GM in Vernon kicked off the drive early with a $2,750 donation.

"We're kicking things off a couple days early to try and get the ball rolling, let's go, Vernon!" Bannister wrote on its Facebook page.